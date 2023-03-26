Ovechkin scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Washington's hopes of making the playoffs are quickly fading, but Ovechkin has been doing everything in his power to bolster the Capitals. The 37-year-old's on a four-game goal-scoring streak, and he's provided six markers and 11 points over his last seven outings. Ovechkin has 42 goals and 72 points in 68 contests this season. Saturday's marker was also the 822nd of his career, putting him 72 away from Wayne Gretzky.