Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores from usual office again
Ovechkin scored the Capitals' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Thursday.
Ovie was in his office -- the left circle -- and he did what he does best. He fired a one-timer, this time on the power play. Ovechkin has two goals and two assists in four postseason games. And 63 goals and 121 points in 124 career playoff games. That kind of consistency is what fantasy playoff championships are built on.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Plays provider in win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Snipes on power play•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: First to 50 goals this season•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stays hot against Canes•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Closing in on 50 goals•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts 1,200th career point Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...