Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores from usual office again

Ovechkin scored the Capitals' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Thursday.

Ovie was in his office -- the left circle -- and he did what he does best. He fired a one-timer, this time on the power play. Ovechkin has two goals and two assists in four postseason games. And 63 goals and 121 points in 124 career playoff games. That kind of consistency is what fantasy playoff championships are built on.