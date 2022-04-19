Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado.
Ovechkin buried a rebound on a second-period powerplay for his 48th goal of the season. It was his second goal in as many games, and his seventh in his last eight contests. A record-tying ninth 50-goal season seems well within reach for the 36-year-old Ovechkin.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Ascent up all-time lists continues•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Plays hero Friday•