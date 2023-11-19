Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Ovechkin finished a pass from Dylan Strome to pick up his fifth goal of the season. The Great Eight now has points in three of his last four games and three goals in his last three games after going pointless for three consecutive games before this stretch. On the season, Ovechkin has five goals and 12 points in 15 games.
