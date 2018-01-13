Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores league-leading 28th goal
Ovechkin scored a goal and added two assists during Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
It was a huge night for No. 8. His goal and first assist came with the man advantage, and his second helper was on the game-winner with under two seconds remaining on the clock. Ovechkin is now up to a league-leading 28 tallies, and his 49 points through 45 games for the campaign put him on pace for his first point-per-game showing since the 2014-15 season.
