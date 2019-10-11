Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores pair of PPG in defeat
Ovechkin scored two power-play goals on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Nashville.
Ovehckin hadn't found the net since scoring in the season opener, but ended his brief three-game skid Thursday by scoring twice with the man advantage in the second period. Perhaps this will kick-start a hot streak for the future Hall of Famer, who has hit the 50-goal plateau in four of the last six years.
