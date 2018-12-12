Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores three in blowout win

Ovechkin scored three goals in a 6-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. It was the Russian sniper's 21st career hat-trick.

Ovi scored in each period of Tuesday's contest, and the league's leading goal scorer is now up to 25 for the season. The Caps' captain has points in 12 straight, collecting a total of 19 over his last dozen contests. What more needs to be said about the Great Eight? He's as elite as it gets.