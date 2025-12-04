Ovechkin scored two goals on four shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Ovechkin has four goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. This was his third multi-point effort in a row. He also led all Capitals forwards with 16:33 of ice time despite this being the second half of a back-to-back. The 40-year-old superstar is now at 14 goals, 29 points, 71 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-10 rating through 28 contests this season.