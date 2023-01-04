Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
