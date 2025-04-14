Ovechkin scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Ovechkin didn't play in the first leg of his back-to-back set Saturday, and he wasted no time to make his presence felt after breaking the deadlock just 1:10 into the first period. The all-time leader in goals scored in the NHL is now up to 43 goals on the campaign, marking the sixth time he's reached the 40-goal plateau over his last eight seasons.
