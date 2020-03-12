Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Season put on hiatus

The NHL announced Wednesday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, commissioner Gary Bettman said "In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games." Bettman went on to say "Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy."