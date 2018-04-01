Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Set for 1,000th game

Ovechkin will play in his 1,000th career contest Sunday, opposing the Penguins on the road.

One of the most popular players in the last decade, Ovechkin's accumulated 603 goals and 515 assists over his illustrious career. The Russian sniper has claimed the Rocket Richard Trophy six times, and only 18 players in NHL history have scored more than the 32-year-old. He'll try to outshine another generational talent in Sidney Crosby in this milestone match.