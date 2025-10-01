Ovechkin (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup when the Caps face off with Boston on Thursday.

Ovechkin had been dealing with a lower-body injury throughout training camp and could play in both of Washington's remaining preseason contests to get back up to speed. All eyes will be on the veteran winger to open the year, as he needs just three more tallies to reach the 900-goal mark. Currently, the club's Oct. 14 clash with the Lightning is the favorite for that milestone to occur.