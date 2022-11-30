Ovechkin scored a pair of goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's road goals record just 5:35 into the game after picking off an exit pass and scoring. It took Ovechkin just a few minutes more to set the record with his 403rd road tally, which also stood as the game-winner. The superstar winger has multiple points in four of his last six outings, registering five goals and four assists in that span. He's at 13 tallies, 10 helpers, 98 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-12 rating in 24 contests overall. With 793 career goals, he's now 101 back of Gretzky's all-time mark.