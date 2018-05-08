Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sets up OT winner in Game 6
Ovechkin recorded an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 6.
At long last, Washington managed to overcome its nemesis and advance to the conference finals for the first time in two decades, and the captain played a big role in getting that monkey off the franchise's back. His quick pass up the middle to Evgeny Kuznetsov sprung the center for a breakaway that he made no mistake on, giving Ovechkin his 15th point (eight goals, seven assists) in 12 games this postseason. The 32-year-old will need to come up big again as the Caps look to get past the Lightning and advance to the Stanley Cup.
