Ovechkin put up an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

He remains eight goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. Ovechkin has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and seven, including two goals, in his last five contests. Overall, Ovie has ripped off 34 goals and added 22 assists in just 52 games this season. His average ice time has dropped to 17:45 from a career best 20:39, but that is likely what's helping to keep him focused and on record pace. The Caps have 14 games remaining for Ovechkin to break the record.