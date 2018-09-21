Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sharp in preseason debut

Ovechkin contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 preseason loss to Montreal.

While Ovechkin sat out Tuesday's preseason opener, he showed himself to be in midseason form with this performance. After having a huge weight lifted off his shoulders by winning a championship last season, Ovechkin's primed to contend for the league lead in goals and shots as usual.

