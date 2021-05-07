Ovechkin (lower body) will miss Friday's matchup with Philadelphia, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin has appeared in just one of the Caps' last six contests in which he logged all of 39 seconds of ice time before being forced to exit due to his continuing lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger racked up six goals and five assists in his last 10 contests. There is no replacing Ovechkin in the lineup but Daniel Sprong figures to remain in a top-six role for the time being.