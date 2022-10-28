Ovechkin registered seven shots in 24:13 of ice time during a 2-0 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Ovechkin, who has mustered just one goal during his past four games, is beginning to trend as a defensive liability. The 37-year-old sniper may possess a career rating of plus-76 in 1,281 games, but since Oct. 20, he is a combined minus-6. Ovechkin has not registered a plus performance since he collected two goals among four points against the Canucks on Oct. 17. Ovechkin, who was denied during several prime scoring chances by goalie Jake Oettinger on Thursday, executed a nearly three-minute shift at the end of the shutout defeat.