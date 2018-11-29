Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Should play Friday

Ovechkin (upper body) is expected to play Friday against the Devils, per Capitals coach Todd Reirden, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ovechkin was held out for maintenance Thursday, but initial reports invoked curiosity since it was explicitly announced that the stud winger was omitted from practice due to an upper-body injury -- in most cases, maintenance days are intended for players with general bumps and bruises. At any rate, Ovechkin appears to be fine, so use him as you normally would in fantasy leagues Friday, when the Capitals play host to the Devils.