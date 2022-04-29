Ovechkin (upper body) will not play Friday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin will miss his third straight game with the injury. Considered a game-time decision heading into Friday, it's a little tricky to gauge the severity of his injury heading into the playoffs given that so many top players around the league are being held out of their respective season finales for rest prior to the postseason. Further information will eventually surface prior to Game 1 regarding Ovechkin's status.