Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sitting out preseason finale
Ovechkin (lower body) will sit out Sunday's preseason finale against the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
According to coach Todd Reirden, the team is just being cautious with a lower-body injury. While Ovechkin's status for Wednesday's season opener in St. Louis probably isn't in doubt, expect an update on his health prior to the clash between the last two Stanley Cup champions.
