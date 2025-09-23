Ovechkin (lower body) took the ice ahead of Tuesday's practice session but didn't stay out for the team portion, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin hasn't practiced with his teammates since suffering his lower-body injury Thursday. At this point, it seems unlikely the elite sniper will be in preseason action versus the Flyers on Thursday, but there isn't any indication as of yet that he will miss the season openers versus Boston on Oct. 8.