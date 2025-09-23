Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Skates prior to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin (lower body) took the ice ahead of Tuesday's practice session but didn't stay out for the team portion, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin hasn't practiced with his teammates since suffering his lower-body injury Thursday. At this point, it seems unlikely the elite sniper will be in preseason action versus the Flyers on Thursday, but there isn't any indication as of yet that he will miss the season openers versus Boston on Oct. 8.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Will return to NHL in 2025-26•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries power-play goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finds back of net in Game 3•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Carries Caps to OT win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes on power play•