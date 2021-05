Ovechkin (lower body) is participating in Monday's morning skate, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. He hasn't been cleared to return to game action yet, but Ovechkin will talk to trainers after Monday's skate, so he hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rangers.

The same is true for John Carlson (lower body), so the Capitals could be getting one or both of the star skaters back Monday. Ovechkin's status could come down to pregame warm-ups if the trainers green-light his return.