Ovechkin will not join Russia for the 2021 IIHF World Championships due to an undisclosed injury.

Ovechkin was sidelined for seven of the Caps' last eight regular-season contests with a lower-body injury, so it's possible the same issue is what is keeping him out of the international tournament. During the six playoff contests, the world-class winger recorded two goals on 24 shots and two assists, including a trio of power-play points. The 35-year-old Russian racked up 24 goals in 45 games this season and should be capable of continuing to challenge for the Rocket Trophy next year.