Ovechkin notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Ovechkin set up Garnet Hathaway in the middle of the second period to help spark the Capitals comeback from a three-goal deficit. After a three-game pointless stretch, Ovechkin has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The 37-year-old is up to 30 tallies, 20 helpers, 200 shots on net, 125 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 46 outings this season.