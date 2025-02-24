Ovechkin tallied three goals and added nine shots during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Ovechkin made Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard the 181st NHL goalie he has scored on and the empty-net goal in the third period brings the "Great 8" to within 13 goals of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record - and made him the first player in NHL history to record at least 200 goals in three different decades. The 39-year-old has been absolutely dazzling in his 20th NHL season with 29 goals and 46 points in 41 games despite missing over a month of action due a broken leg. Age is clearly just a number for the Capitals captain, so fantasy managers should keep rolling Ovechkin out regularly as he continues the chase for history.