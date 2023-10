Ovechkin recorded an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

For the second game in a row, Ovechkin failed to put a shot on goal. He was at least able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on John Carlson's tally. It's too soon to fret about Ovechkin's quiet start to the season, but the Capitals' offense is abysmal without the captain firing on all cylinders. He's supplied seven hits, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through three outings.