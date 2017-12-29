Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Snaps four-game drought
Ovechkin netted a power-play goal and the shootout winner in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over Boston.
Ovechkin was aggressive in this one after failing to get on the scoresheet in his previous four games, firing four shots on net while producing another five missed shots. He solved Anton Khudobin with the extra man to knot the score at 2-2 in the second period and was the only man to score in the shootout for either team. With 24 goals in 39 games, Ovechkin's on pace for the eighth 50-goal campaign of his illustrious career.
