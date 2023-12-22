Ovechkin scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The future Hall of Famer had gone 14 games without finding the back of the net, but Ovechkin got off the schneid by snapping a shot past Elvis Merzlikins from the faceoff dot with less than a minute left in OT. Ovechkin's goal drought wasn't from lack of trying -- over the last 14 contests he has eight points and 44 shots on net -- and now that he's broken the ice, goals could come in bunches for the 38-year-old. Ovechkin is now 66 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL record.