Ovechkin scored both goals in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

An odd bounce in the first minute of the game came to Ovechkin, who used his backhand to beat Semyon Varlamov for the early lead. The superstar winger added another tally in the second, but his goals were the extent of the Capitals' offense. Those were his first two points in five playoff games, but he's added 22 shots on goal and 22 hits. Ovechkin will look to carry his newfound momentum into Sunday's Game 3.