Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Snipes on power play

Ovechkin finished Thursday's win with a goal, as Washington defeated the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The Great Eight scored on one of his patented power-play one-timers, and because Carolina scored twice in the third, Ovechkin's goal actually wound up being the game winner. He led all skaters in power-play ice time (6:07).

