Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Snipes on power play
Ovechkin finished Thursday's win with a goal, as Washington defeated the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
The Great Eight scored on one of his patented power-play one-timers, and because Carolina scored twice in the third, Ovechkin's goal actually wound up being the game winner. He led all skaters in power-play ice time (6:07).
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: First to 50 goals this season•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stays hot against Canes•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Closing in on 50 goals•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts 1,200th career point Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: One of each in win•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Fails to find scoresheet in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...