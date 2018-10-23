Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Spectacular outing in win

Ovechkin scored two goals and added two helpers in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal in odd fashion as a defender attempted to clear the puck and it bounced off his shins and in the goal. He pegged an insurance goal with a power-play snipe from his usual place. Ovechkin's showing no signs of fatigue from a Stanley Cup run, as he has eight goals and five assists in eight games.