Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stays hot against Canes
Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The veteran superstar has three goals and 10 points in the last eight games, helping to carry the Caps to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings. Ovie needs to light the light just once in the final five games to record his eighth career 50-goal campaign -- leaving him one shy of the NHL record of nine, held by Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.
