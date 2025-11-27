Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Ovechkin has regained his touch after a quiet October, racking up nine goals and six assists through 13 outings in November. The 40-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-8 rating in 24 appearances. He's earned just one goal and three helpers on the power play this year -- even with the recent surge, he's still got some potential to tap into his bread and butter a bit more later in the campaign.