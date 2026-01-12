Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Ovechkin has five goals and an assist over his last four games. The 40-year-old's tally Sunday locked in another 20-goal campaign for the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, a mark he's never missed. Given his recent surge, his low mark of 24 goals in 2020-21 will likely be surpassed in short order. Ovechkin is up to 40 points (11 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances this season.