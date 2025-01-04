Ovechkin tallied a goal, an assist and added seven shots during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Ovechkin is now 23 goals away from Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goal-scoring record after notching his fourth goal in five games since returning from a broken fibula. The 39-year-old Ovechkin has been lighting the lamp at the highest rate of his NHL career and is a must-start every time he takes the ice.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores again Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Chase back on with empty-netter•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Ready to rock•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Leaning toward playing Saturday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Practicing on top line•