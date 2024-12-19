Ovechkin (fibula) remains in a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Ovechkin has practiced without contact for five days, and while he is inching closer to a return, it's beginning to look like he'll have to wait until after the Christmas break before he's in the mix to return to game action. Ovechkin has missed the last 13 games with his broken leg. He was off to a strong start this season with 15 goals and 10 assists over 18 appearances.