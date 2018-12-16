Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Still on streak
Ovechkin extended his point streak to an NHL career-high 14 games with a goal and then decided the shootout Saturday in a 4-3 win over Buffalo.
Ovie has scored at least one goal in six straight games and has 29 this season. And he has 23 points, including an incredible 17 goals, during his point streak. There is no slowing Ovechkin down.
