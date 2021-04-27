Ovechkin (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin will miss a second straight game with his lower-body injury Tuesday. The 35-year-old sniper has yet to return to practice, a step he'll likely need to take before rejoining the lineup. Check back for another update on Ovi's status prior to Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
