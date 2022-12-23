Ovechkin picked up two assists Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Ovechkin (800 NHL goals) did not score in his fourth attempt to tie Gordie Howe (801) for second on the all-time goals list. He came close -- he was denied by Cam Talbot, who stretched his left pad out to stop Ovie's snap shot from the slot in the third period. Ovechkin's six shots gave him 6,211 in the NHL to move him past Ray Bourque (6,209) into first place all-time.