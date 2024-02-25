Ovechkin played in his 1,400th NHL game Saturday and went without a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

His 10-game point streak ended in the loss, but he still had four shots and four hits. Ovechkin is the 41st player to hit that game plateau and the 10th to do it with one team. He has 16 goals and 42 points in 53 contests this season.