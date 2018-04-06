Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strengthens grip on Richard Trophy with power-play goal Thursday
Ovechkin recorded a power-play goal, four shots, and a minus-1 rating during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
The "Great 8" added some cushion between himself and his competition for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy with his 47th goal of the season. The 32-year-old winger is hoping to claim that title for the seventh time in his career in which he has been the most stable and productive fantasy performers in recent memory. Father Time will catch up with him at some point, but his consistency as a fantasy producer is undeniable, and Ovechkin should be one of the first wingers off the board in all formats in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
