Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stretches streak at 11 games
Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.
The points extend his scoring streak to 11 games and 16 points, including 10 goals. It's two points shy of his NHL-best 13-game streak in 2007. Ovie now leads the NHL with 22 goals.
