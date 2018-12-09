Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stretches streak to 11 games

Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.

The points extend his scoring streak to 11 games and 16 points, including 10 goals. It's two points shy of his NHL-best 13-game streak in 2007. Ovie now leads the NHL with 22 goals.

