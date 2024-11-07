Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

After helping to set up an Aliaksei Protas tally late in the second period, Ovechkin snapped home his eighth goal of the season, and first GWG, midway through the third on a slick feed from Dylan Strome. Ovie is red hot right now, finding the back of the net in five straight contests while racking up six goals and 11 points over that stretch, and the surge has carried him to 861 career goals -- just 33 back of Wayne Gretzky at the top of the all-time list.