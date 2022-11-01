Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The goal was vintage Ovi -- he one-timed a pass from Erik Gustafsson to beat Frederik Andersen short-side in the second period. The goal was Ovechkin's 785th of his career, putting him two shy of the NHL record for goals with a single franchise. The legendary Gordie Howe holds that record for his work with the Red Wings. This season, Ovechkin has five tallies, three assists, 42 shots on net, 33 hits, four PIM and a minus-7 rating through 10 contests, and he's scored in three of the last four games.