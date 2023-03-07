Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Ovechkin tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 2:31 into the third period, but the Capitals didn't score again in the game. Since returning from a four-game absence due to the death of his father, Ovechkin has racked up four goals, three assists and 25 shots across six appearances. The superstar winger has 36 tallies, 61 points (20 on the power play), 252 shots, 149 hits and a minus-6 rating through 60 outings overall.