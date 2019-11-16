Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Strikes on power play
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
It was a vintage Ovechkin tally, his 253rd career goal with a man advantage. The Russian winger is up to 14 goals and 24 points in 21 games this year, with eight of his points coming on the power play. He's up to 105 shots on goal and 49 hits in 2019-20 as well.
