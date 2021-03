Ovechkin scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Devils.

He opened and closed the scoring for the Caps, giving the red-hot Ovechkin a blistering 10 goals and 12 points over the last 10 games. On the season, the future Hall of Famer boasts 17 goals and 29 points through 29 contests, with six of his tallies being game-winners.